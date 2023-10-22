loading…

Israel threatens to destroy Lebanon if Hezbollah joins the war to defend Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to destroy Lebanon if Hezbollah joins in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.

“If Hezbollah decides to join the war, they will miss the Second Lebanon War,” the Israeli PM continued, referring to the 2006 conflict when Israel invaded southern Lebanon and pounded Beirut with airstrikes in response to Hezbollah attacks on Israel.

In the month-long 2006 war, around 165 Israelis and more than 1,000 Lebanese were killed.

“They will make mistakes in their lives,” continued Netanyahu, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Monday (23/10/2023).

“We will attack it with unimaginable force and the impact on the Lebanese state will be devastating,” he added.

Israeli troops and Hezbollah have been involved in exchanges of rocket and artillery fire since the conflict with Hamas broke out two weeks ago. Although the Lebanese paramilitary group has sent drones and a number of intruders across the border, no major offensive has occurred, and Israel has so far avoided opening a second front in the north.

But the Iran-backed Lebanese militia group has stepped up its attacks in recent days, firing dozens of rockets at Israeli military bases and killing an Israeli soldier in a missile attack on Friday.

Israeli troops responded with artillery fire and drone attacks.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Saturday that Hezbollah had decided to participate in the fighting and would pay a heavy price for doing so.