Gaza and the “good people”

The film “The Commander” in theaters these days, tells the story of Salvatore Todaro, commander of an Italian submarine who, after sinking a ship, saves, contrary to the orders received, 26 enemy sailors who ended up in the water.

Once on board, the enemy officer asks Todaro “Why did you do that?” and Todaro who replies “We Italians sink iron but we lift men up” thus bringing to light the value of rescue as the foundation of Italian identity.

This same value of rescue resonates in President Pertini’s decision to send some ships of the Italian Navy to save the ‘boat people’ fleeing from Vietnam. I remember that the most beloved of our presidents of the Republic was greeted as “Sandro” by passers-by who he passed on his way to have a coffee outside the house in the Monti.

Faced with the tragedy of the destruction of Gaza, with the death – to date – of over 6,000 civilians, including 2,800 children, we can:

a) go beyond any controversy on the historical responsibilities of the UN, England and Europe,

b) put an end to the controversy over who is the meanest and cruelest,

c) interrupt the search for the roots which, to be precise, extend right into the Bible in the Sarah-Abraham-Hagar triangle; fatal triangle because it leads ‘de facto’ to betrayal to the detriment of the Jews. (Gen. 21, 17-18)

we can instinctively “remain human” (copyright Vittorio Arrigoni) and act on the value of rescue, that value that makes Italians “good people”.

To remain human we can make a humanitarian gesture and send the Garibaldi aircraft carrier, together with amphibious logistics vehicles, unloaded with airplanes and loaded with a field hospital, containers of medicines, desalination plants, machinery for the reconstruction of the city and so on. ‘other useful for immediate humanitarian aid but which still goes beyond the emergency and ‘do-goodism’.

Israel may deny diesel for the hospitals in Gaza but it will not have the courage to bomb an Italian hospital.

However, in the background remains the problem of the fate of the Palestinian people and the resumption of the path towards the 1993 solution. This could be a first step.

Subscribe to the newsletter