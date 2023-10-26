Hamas releases two hostages but Israel does not stop. White House corrects Biden on Gaza

The release of two Americans, mother and daughter, by Hamas will not affect Israel’s plans for a military operation against the Islamic Movement that governs Gaza. Yedioth Ahronoth reported this, citing senior Israeli officials. Meanwhile, another night of air attacks on Gaza. The Israeli air force, the Tel Aviv Defense Forces inform, “continued to attack numerous targets of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip, including operational headquarters, anti-tank launchers and other Hamas infrastructure used by it to terrorist purposes”.

Israeli airstrikes in the north and center of the Strip killed at least 29 people overnight, according to Gaza’s Interior Ministry., 14 of them in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The Israeli army conducted a series of night attacks against numerous Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. This was announced by the Israeli Defense Forces, who also published a video of the operations. The targets hit included a “series of military facilities used by Hezbollah for operational needs” and an anti-tank missile launcher aimed at Israel. “The IDF (Israel Defense Force, ed.) is ready for all scenarios in the various sectors and will continue to act to the safety of Israeli citizens,” the military said.

Israel should delay a ground invasion. US President Joe Biden said it, or rather seemed to say it, when he boarded Air Force One to go to Delaware for the weekend – CNN reports – he responded “Yes” to reporters who asked him whether it was appropriate for Israel to wait to invade Gaza in order to gain time in negotiations for the release of the hostages.

Then the correction from the White House. When President Joe Biden answered “yes” to reporters before boarding Air Force One, he was not referring to whether Israel should delay the ground invasion, but only to the need for more hostages to be freed. The White House clarifies this, according to what CNN reports which together with the other networks published the news of Biden’s response in the evening. “The president was far away. He didn’t hear the whole question. The question seemed like, ‘Would you like to see more hostages released?’ He did not comment on anything else,” the White House said, according to the CNN reporter present.

