Israel attacks Gaza with full force without stopping. The Zionist military is determined to eradicate all top Hamas officials. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Chief of Staff of the Defense Force Israel (IDF) Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said the military would attack Gaza with full force without stopping. The Zionist military commander is determined to eradicate all top Hamas officials.

Halevi made the remarks on Thursday in his first live press conference since the surprise attack by Hamas last Saturday.

“We will strike a strong blow and destroy Gaza’s rulers,” he said.

“Anyone who is still in control will understand very well that you did not do anything like that to the State of Israel,” he said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Friday (13/10/2023).

Referring to the Head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, Halevi said; “This heinous attack was decided by Yahya Sinwar, the ruler in Gaza, which made him and all his subordinates die.”

“This will take time and require a calm head, but it would be good if our solidarity and brotherhood were united,” he added.

“We will deliver a lasting blow to our enemies, this is our mission and we are determined to achieve it,” he explained.

Addressing the decline in public trust in the IDF to provide security following the shocking Hamas attack, the IDF Chief of Staff stated; “We have a (social) contract to protect Israeli citizens that has experienced ups and downs, and this time we are at a disadvantage and paying a heavy price.”

“On Saturday morning (last week), we did not fulfill our responsibility to defend the country,” regretted Halevi regarding Israel’s military and intelligence failure to stem Hamas attacks.

At the same time, Halevi said the current focus needs to be on advancing the fight against Hamas and that he has seen heroic IDF commanders as well as ordinary soldiers step forward as part of Israel’s comeback wave against Hamas.

“We will do everything to restore contracts and restore security. “As part of this, we will strike deeply into Hamas’ capabilities and create a reality in Gaza that will enable a safer life for Israelis,” Helevi said.

Regarding Hezbollah, Halevi said; “To Hezbollah I say one thing: the IDF is fully prepared on all fronts, for every scenario.”

