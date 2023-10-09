loading…

Israel continuously attacks Gaza, Palestine. More than 450 people died and two mosques were bombed. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA – Israel intensified its attacks on the Gaza Strip for the third day on Monday (9/10/2023). This air attack which killed hundreds of people was claimed to be in retaliation for a large-scale attack launched by Hamas.

Al Arabiya and Al Hadath sources reported that military aircraft bombed two mosques in Gaza early Monday morning.

More than 450 people, including children and women, were killed and 2,400 others injured in the Israeli attacks. This figure is data from the Palestinian Red Crescent.

A source from the Palestinian Red Crescent said a humanitarian corridor to channel aid to the Gaza Strip after the Israeli attack must be opened immediately.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed airstrikes and artillery fire hit more than 500 targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups in the Gaza Strip overnight.

“Overnight IDF (Israeli army) fighter jets, helicopters, airplanes and artillery struck more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement.

According to an Al Arabiya report, Israel launched continuous attacks on Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, while artillery shells targeted Bureij Camp, and the Zeitoun and Shuja’iyya neighborhoods.

At least 18 people were killed in Israeli bombing of homes in the Gaza city of Rafah, according to Palestinian media reports on Monday.

Israeli troops also continued to raid several neighborhoods in the West Bank.

The UN says the number of Gaza refugees has risen to more than 123,000 due to fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas since Saturday’s attack.