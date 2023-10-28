loading…

Israel says the missile that hit Egypt was launched by the Houthi group. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel said it was missiles and drones that hit Egypt last Friday it was launched by the group Houthi . The missile was launched with Israel as its target.

“Israel condemns the losses caused to Egyptian security forces due to missiles and drones launched by the Houthi terrorist organization with the aim of harming Israel,” said a ministry spokesman in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Projectiles hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday, sources and officials said, wounding six people and highlighting the risk of regional fallout from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Egyptian military spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said an “unidentified drone” hit a building adjacent to a hospital and injured six people in Taba, on the border with Israel, in the early hours.

Later, another projectile fell near a power plant in the desert area of ​​Nuweiba city about 70 km from the border, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters, adding that they were still gathering more information.

No group claimed responsibility for the incident.

Taba and Nuweiba, both on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, are popular destinations among tourists.

Witnesses at both places, who asked not to be named, said they heard explosions and saw smoke rising and Egyptian warplanes flying overhead.

The United States (US) last week said a Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted a projectile launched by the Houthis, which was potentially headed for Israel.