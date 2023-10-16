Palestinian children inside a building destroyed by an Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip (AP Photo/Hatem Ali) World Monday 16 October 2023

The country’s ambassador to the UN said this, in response to the concerns of the United States: in the meantime, the humanitarian situation of the Palestinians is increasingly serious

Although it is considered imminent, Israel’s land invasion of the Gaza Strip has not yet begun: Israel in the meantime is continuing to bomb the Strip with great intensity, where a disastrous humanitarian crisis is feared due to the “total siege” » ordered by the Israeli government, which blocked supplies of water, food, electricity and fuel. The Israeli army says that 600,000 Palestinians have left for the south, where, however, the cities do not have the means to accommodate everyone: the city of Khan Yunis, in particular, is close to collapse. Meanwhile, we are starting to discuss what will happen after Israel invades the Gaza Strip: on Sunday evening, US President Joe Biden said in an interview that an occupation of the Strip by Israel would be “a serious mistake”. Biden was responded to shortly after by the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, who said that “we have no interest in occupying Gaza or remaining in Gaza”, specifying however that at the moment the only thing the country can do to respond to attacks by Hamas is to attack and invade the Strip to “destroy” the group.

