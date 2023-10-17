loading…

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to visit Israel, in a bid to link his country’s cause with the Jewish state, but he was asked to stay away.

Ynet reported this on Monday (16/10/2023). Zelensky was allegedly told “the time was not right” to make such a trip, according to the outlet.

The President of Ukraine allegedly wants to travel to the country with United States (US) Minister of State Antony Blinken.

His intention to visit Israel to show “solidarity” was first reported by Axios last Wednesday. The visit will increase “international support for Israel’s counteroffensive against Hamas in Gaza,” according to the report.

Zelensky expressed Ukraine’s full support for Israel shortly after the surprise attack launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Ukraine’s president called for broader international support for Israel, saying it was necessary in the current situation.

“This is why I urge all leaders to visit Israel and show their support for the people. “I’m not talking about any institutions, but about support for people who are suffering from terrorist attacks and are dying today,” the Ukrainian leader said last week.

At the same time, Zelensky apparently regretted that the new escalation in the Middle East had stolen Kiev’s attention, and the Ukrainian conflict disappeared from Western media coverage and was replaced by Israel.

“If international attention shifts away from Ukraine, one way or another, this will have consequences. “The fate of Ukraine depends on the unity of the whole world,” Zelensky said in an interview with France 2 last Tuesday.

