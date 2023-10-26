Hamas, ‘at least 500 dead’ in raid on hospital in Gaza

According to Hamas, the dead in the Israeli bombing of the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City are ‘at least 500’. The Guardian writes it.

“A thousand children died under the bombs in Gaza”

Evitar Moshe Kipnis, one of the three Italian-Israelis who had not been heard from since the Hamas attack last October 7, has died. Ansa learns this from local sources. His wife Liliach Le Havron had also disappeared with him from the Beeri kibbutz, where 108 corpses were found. Evitar Moshe Kipnis was identified among the victims based on DNA testing. There is no confirmation on the whereabouts of his wife.

Israel: “The objective? It may not be the land invasion of Gaza.” Biden expected in Jerusalem

The Israeli army is preparing for the next stages in the war against Hamas but the plans could be different from the expected land invasion of the Strip. Military spokesman Daniel Hecht said this: “We are preparing – he explained in a briefing with journalists – but we have not said what the plans will be. Everyone is talking about the ground offensive. It could be something different”.

Meanwhile there has been another targeted killing: the Israeli Defense Forces IDF and Shin Bet announced the elimination of Asma al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council, during Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip. The Shura represents the organisation’s Council: it has around fifty members and is made up of the movement’s leading religious figures. The killing of the Hamas intelligence chief had also been reported previously. Civilians also died, Palestinian sources report: at least 54 for air raids in the south of the Strip.

On a diplomatic level, Israel and the United States have reached an agreement on a humanitarian aid plan for the Palestinians. And immediately afterwards, Biden’s trip to Israel tomorrow was officially announced, where he will see Netanyahu. But in his mission the American president will also meet King Abdallah of Jordan and the president of the Palestinian Authority Abu Mazen.

Israel’s military intelligence chief admits: ‘I failed’

”The intelligence under my command failed and did not give advance warning of the Hamas terrorist attack. We fell short of our most important mission. As head of intelligence, I take full responsibility”: the head of military intelligence, General Aharon Haliva, stated this today. ”We will investigate thoroughly in the future. Now all our eyes are focused on a single mission: to go to war, and win”.

Save the Children, 1000 children died under bombs in Gaza

The Save the Children organization has announced that more than 1,000 children have died due to Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip over the last 11 days, approximately one every 15 minutes. The number of minors who died represents approximately one third of the total number of victims. “Time is running out for the children of Gaza,” the organization’s director Jason Lee said in a statement. “Today the UN Security Council meeting is scheduled: a ceasefire is necessary to save their lives. Without an end to the fighting, the lives of thousands of children hang by a thread.”

Netanyahu, in the next few days we will strike Gaza forcefully

“The fighting will be conducted in the coming days with great force” in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu told the soldiers during a visit to a base in the south of the country of the Sayeret Matkal, the army’s special forces unit.



China is increasingly critical of Israel and increasingly pro-Islamic

China is unbalanced on Palestine: opening up to Arab countries awaiting Putin’s arrival. The Chinese position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is increasingly ambiguous: on the one hand the declared neutrality, on the other the support for Islamic countries in strengthening coordination on the Palestinian issue.

The more days pass, the more China’s vaunted neutrality on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East falters, highlighting on the one hand the limits and difficulties of Beijing’s diplomacy in playing the role of “fair peacemaker” in the region, and on the other signaling the desire to increasingly support one side: increasing criticism of Israel, support for Islamic countries in strengthening unity and coordination on the Palestinian issue.

Israel-Hamas war, Turkey pushes for mediation: “Third states are guarantors”

Turkey is intensifying its efforts to mediate the conflict between Israel and Hamas and is ready to propose a plan that avoids an escalation in the Gaza Strip. Yesterday evening Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas political leader Ismail Haniye. A meeting preceded by a few hours by a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian colleague Ibrahim Raisi, head of government of a country that guarantees support for the terrorist organization responsible for the attack on Israeli civilians on 7 October. “Right now we have two priorities: the protection of civilians, their right to access humanitarian aid and the search for a lasting solution to the problem between Israel and Palestine. A solution that cannot do without a ceasefire,” he said Trust the press.



Ankara is now aiming for the involvement of third states, including Western powers, who act as guarantors for both parties involved. “What we propose is a model based on the role of guarantors. It is clear to everyone that this conflict cannot be left in the hands of Israelis and Palestinians. The international community must be put in a position to push for Israel to guarantee the formation of a state Palestinian. A project that everyone must work on: the Arab League, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and the West”, said Fidan, who then announced that contacts to involve other actors are already underway. Turkey, which does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization and ‘hosts’ on its territory some leaders of the movement including the political leader Haniye himself, presents itself as a guarantor for the Palestinians.

War, Israeli artillery bombards southern Lebanon

In the meantime, the South of Lebanon was also put to fire and fire, close to the Blue Line of demarcation between the two countries, near Kfar Kila, opposite the Israeli town of Metulla, in response to an attack by anti-aircraft rockets. chariot launched from Southern Lebanon on the town of Metulla. The Israeli settlement of Metulla was in fact hit by bullets fired from southern Lebanon.

