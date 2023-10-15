loading…

US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as the Zionist state prepared to invade the Gaza Strip by land. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – White House said the President Joe Biden emphasized continued support United States of America (US) for Israel and the need for humanitarian assistance for civilians Palestine . He conveyed this during a telephone call with the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

In his first telephone conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas since Hamas’ attack on Israel a week ago, Biden offered Abbas his full support for much-needed humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

“President Biden detailed US efforts to coordinate with partners to prevent conflict from escalating, and the two leaders discussed the need to maintain stability in the West Bank and the broader region,” the White House said in a statement as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (15/10/2023 ).

The White House said Biden also emphasized unwavering US support for Israel in his call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he has spoken regularly since the attack.

“Biden also provided the Israeli leadership with an update on US military support and reiterated his warning against any efforts to expand the conflict,” the White House said.

Biden also discussed US coordination with the UN and regional countries regarding humanitarian assistance for civilians.

“President Biden reiterated his support for all efforts to protect civilians,” the White House stressed.

The call came as Israel on Saturday prepared to launch a ground offensive on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated territory to flee south.