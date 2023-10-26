loading…

Israel postpones its ground invasion of Gaza, Palestine, to accommodate the United States deploying 12 missile systems to the Middle East. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel has agreed to postpone its land invasion of the Gaza Strip, Palestine, so that the United States (US) can deploy around 12 missile defense systems to the Middle East.

This was revealed by the Wall Street Journal in a report citing American and Israeli officials.

The report published on Wednesday (25/10/2023) said that Israel had, for now, accepted the US request to deploy a number of its air defense systems before the ground operation in Gaza begins.

US officials convinced Israel to delay the invasion until an air defense system could be deployed, which the newspaper said was likely by the end of this week.

The report said the Pentagon is seeking to immediately send about 12 missile defense systems to locations where US troops are stationed — including Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — to protect them from missile and rocket attacks.

In addition to military considerations, according to officials, Israel is considering plans to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and diplomatic efforts to secure the release of more hostages held by Hamas.

The report said US military officials expressed grave concern for the safety of American soldiers, and believed that various militant groups might target American troops, once Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza begins.

Last week, the US Department of Defense announced plans to send an undisclosed number of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot missile systems to the Middle East.

The two main reasons for deploying the additional missile systems are to help Israel’s defense and protect American troops in the Middle East.

The Defense Department’s announcement came late Saturday at a time when the situation in the Middle East was critical due to fears that the Israel-Hamas war would drag in other parties and spread to various parts of the region.