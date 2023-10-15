loading…

Hamas fighters are ready to ambush Israeli troops during their ground invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military plans to launch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip this weekend. But it postponed it for several days due to weather conditions that would hamper the ability of pilots and drone operators to support ground troops.

Launching Sputnik, citing three senior Israeli military officers who outlined secret details about the attack plan.

According to the plan, the Israeli military was ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave’s current leadership. Tens of thousands of Israeli troops, as well as tanks, sappers and commandos, are expected to participate in the offensive.

The Israeli army takes up positions in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.

The delay gives Palestinians living in the densely populated enclave more time to evacuate.

The Israel Defense Forces said they would only begin ‘significant military operations’ in Gaza after all civilians had been evacuated.

“It is very important for the people of Gaza to know that we are very generous with our time. “We have given sufficient warning, more than 25 hours,” said Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

“I cannot stress it enough to say now is the time for Gazans to leave. Grab your stuff, head south. Defend your lives, and do not fall into the trap that Hamas has prepared for you,” he said.

But they have nowhere to go: on Saturday, photos emerged showing Egyptian troops blocking the border crossing into Egypt with concrete slabs.

Later, a Hamas official told The New York Times that they intended to ambush Israeli forces from behind once they entered Gaza, jumping out of hidden tunnels.

Earlier today, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Israel was planning an attack on Gaza using bombs equipped with Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance devices, which would result in the total destruction of the city.

(ahm)