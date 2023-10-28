loading…

Iran held massive war games this week. Photo/X/@PressTV

TEHERAN – The recent escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis into an urban war raises concerns that Israel’s arch-enemy Iran may become involved in the conflict.

But while Tehran has expressed its willingness to support “any political solution” to stop the bloodshed, several Israeli and US officials have floated plans targeting the Islamic Republic.

“The Iranian Armed Forces have taken action and are ready to respond to any threat, at any point, on any scale and in the shortest possible time,” said Army Commander Kioumars Heydari.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday (28/10/2023) on the second and final day of the short exercise Eqtedar 1402 (Power 2023), Heydari said, “This exercise is to respond to an unexpected threat and to convey a message of peace and friendship, especially with neighboring countries, and projecting the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran to its enemies.”

Friday and Saturday’s drills, held in Isfahan province in central Iran, involved participation from all Army commando units, and involved large-scale tank maneuvers as well as the use of a variety of new and improved equipment and weaponry, including the Shafaq, a surface-to-surface missile. and air-to-ground Almas and Dehlaviyeh.

The missiles were fired at targets between 8 and 20 km away.

The drills also involved nighttime raids Friday through Saturday involving helicopters equipped with night vision, radar jammers and long-range missiles.

A helicopter-based version of the Heidar GPS-guided anti-armor and bunker-busting cruise missile was test-fired during the exercise, with a 20 kg warhead hitting a mock enemy target approximately 30 km away.

Separately, the Army tested the Sina and Fateh, two domestically made munitions drones.