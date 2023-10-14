Israel-Palestine war, 750 people disappeared into thin air. They may have been killed or kidnapped

Israel has decided to officially enter guerra against the Palestine. The Netanyhau government is preparing for the ground offensive: the attack on Gaza. Asked for missiles United Statesma Biden it is already doing much more. As a further demonstration of full closeness to the Middle Eastern ally, the same head of the Pentagon made it known that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford he had the order to do route towards the eastern Mediterranean and the Levant, to get closer to the Israeli coasts. The aircraft carrier will be accompanied by its own strike group including cruisers and destroyers. The US is trying to understand if there was direction behind the attack of Iran.



Hamas he makes it known that he has 100 Israeli citizens among his hostages. Including army officers. Islamic Jihad has made it known that it is holding prisoners 30 Israelis. The total based on this information is currently 130 hostages. Other sources they speak of 750 missing. Their fate is a question mark for Israel, especially in the face of harsh protests from the hostages’ relatives, who denounce having been abandoned by the authorities. Social media is flooded with requests for information and help. Yesterday Netanyahu nominated the retired general Gal Hirsch “coordinator for prisoners and missing persons” with the task of dealing with the matter with full powers. While the army created a sort of crisis unit to try to locate them. Meanwhile, the death toll it reached 700. Over 2,300 people were injured. The largest massacre of civilians in the history of Israel.

