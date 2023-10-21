loading…

The Israeli Zionist military orders the evacuation of 20 hospitals in Gaza, Palestine. It is feared that this is a sign that all hospitals will be bombarded. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Zionist military Israel has ordered the evacuation of 20 hospitals (RS) in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine. The Palestinian Red Crescent fears this order is a signal that all its medical centers will be bombarded.

An Israeli security official on Saturday (21/10/2023), confirmed the order. According to him, six of the hospitals had been evacuated.

“Four hospitals refused evacuation orders while the rest are in the process of evacuating,” the unnamed official told the Israel Broadcasting Corporation.

“Around 30,000 Palestinians came to shelters around Shifa Hospital to act as human shields,” he said.

The UN and international institutions say that over the last few days, there has been a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombing and siege of Gaza.

However, the Israeli official said: “There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“So far, 700,000 residents have been evacuated from the northern Gaza Strip to the southern Gaza Valley,” he said.

Israel has asked some 1.1 million Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip to flee their homes and head south as the Zionist military intensifies its war against the Hamas group.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday said Israeli forces had threatened to bomb the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which hosts thousands of refugee women and children.

“As many as 12,000 refugees, including 70% of children and women, are in danger after Israeli forces threatened to bomb Al-Quds Hospital and requested evacuation,” the humanitarian organization said in X. “This place could turn to ashes if such threats done.”