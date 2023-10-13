loading…

A number of Palestinian children have become victims of Israel’s indiscriminate attacks in the Gaza Strip. Photo/San Diego Union-Tribune

NEW YORK – The United Nations (UN) said it was “impossible” for citizens Palestine to move south of the Gaza Strip in the next 24 hours. The statement was issued after Israel issued a citizen’s order Gaza Strip to evacuate.

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order, in its strongest signal yet that it was preparing to launch a ground offensive nearly a week after Hamas’ surprise attack.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York that UN officials in Gaza were informed by their liaison officer in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza must be relocated to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours.

“The number is around 1.1 million people,” he added, or almost half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

“The UN considers such a movement impossible without dire humanitarian consequences,” he said as quoted by Sky News, Friday (13/10/2023).

This came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said “this evacuation is for your own safety”, but in response, Hamas called the warning false propaganda and urged Palestinians not to be fooled.

The UN has requested that the order be revoked to avoid turning an already tragic situation into a disastrous one.

Israel says a total of 1,300 of its citizens have been killed since last Saturday’s attack as its troops continue to mass along barbed wire fences ahead of a possible ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, with 300,000 reservists being called up.

The country targeted Hamas after the militant group carried out a wave of attacks on Israel when gunmen stormed the border and killed hundreds of people in their homes as well as 260 others at a music festival.