Israel ran an online campaign targeting Europe with images of the Hamas attack on October 7. This was used as an excuse to bomb Gaza non-stop. Photo/Screenshot YouTube Israels Foreign Affairs Ministry

TEL AVIV – Israel ran an online campaign targeting mostly European citizens with shocking images and testimonies from the Hamas attack on October 7.

Dozens of clips of burning bodies, grieving families, screams and sirens, rescue workers and pathologists were featured on the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s official social media channels and in paid advertising campaigns.

The idea was to remind the foreign public how the Hamas militia group crossed from Gaza into Israel and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and also took more than 230 hostages.

The online campaign also aims to justify Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza since then, which has killed more than 8,300 people, including more than 3,000 children, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Some of the videos are graphic: in one clip, a pathologist describes a photo of a child’s burned body.

Another uses a cartoon unicorn frolicking among rainbows before giant capital letters appear on the screen: “Just as you would do everything for your child, we will do everything to protect ours.”

“This is how we communicate in 2023,” said Emmanuel Nahshon, an official from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, to AFP, Tuesday (10/31/2023).

But experts say the online campaign risks alienating some audiences.

There has been some pushback, with Google restricting access to one graphic clip and a gaming company demanding the ad be removed.