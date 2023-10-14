Giorgia Meloni Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel, Netanyahu calls Meloni. The Prime Minister: “Italy stands in solidarity with you”

While waiting for the UN Security Council meeting, a network of talks between countries was held today. First of all, the one between Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, with a single purpose. Organize and carry out a de-escalation.

But not only that: the Israeli Prime Minister’s office announced that today Benjamin Netanyahu had talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reportedly, “the leaders expressed unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense.”

In particular, Meloni – informs Palazzo Chigi – reiterated the full solidarity of the Italian government for the attacks suffered and the closeness to the families of the victims, the hostages and the injured. The government – reads the note – will work with international partners to coordinate support. Italy stands alongside the Israeli people in this difficult moment.

