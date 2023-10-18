loading…

Israel reportedly targeted the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, causing 500 deaths. Medical officials called it genocide, a war crime and a massacre. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

GAZA – Military missile attack Israel on Tuesday night hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, killing 500 people. Medics have described it as genocide, a war crime and a massacre.

“This is genocide. This is a war crime,” said Nebal Farsakh, a medical officer from the Palestinian Red Crescent to Al Jazeera, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

He explained that apart from the patients inside, many Palestinian civilians had sought refuge in the hospital compound, after Israel ordered everyone in northern Gaza to leave.

“Those in front of the hospital were forced to leave their homes due to evacuation orders. They couldn’t even afford to flee south. There was total destruction of infrastructure and transportation,” he said.

“What happened was terrible because these people, all of them were civilians. They left their homes and reached a place they believed was safe—a hospital, which according to international law is a safe place,” Ziad Shehadah, a doctor in Gaza, told Al Jazeera.

“People leave their homes because they think they are more dangerous and they move to schools and hospitals to be safe. And within a minute, they were all killed in the hospital.”

According to Shehadah, it is feared that the death toll could reach more than 1,000 people. “This is a massacre,” he said.

Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, an Anglican Christian denomination. Its destruction was condemned by the World Health Organization (WHO), Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, among others.

However, Israel denied attacking the hospital. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said: “An enemy rocket attack was carried out against Israel, which was passing in the vicinity of the hospital when it was struck.”

“According to intelligence information, from several sources that we have, the Islamic Jihad organization is responsible for the failure of the shooting that hit the hospital,” said Hagari.