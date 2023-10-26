loading…

Israel launches new attack on the Gaza Strip, signaling an imminent invasion. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel said his ground forces had carried out a large-scale attack on Gaza Strip yesterday to attack the target Hamas . This was done when Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said his party was still preparing for a land invasion which may be one of several land invasions.

Israeli army radio said the Zionist military last night launched its biggest attack on northern Gaza in the current war against Hamas. Israel has vowed to eradicate the militant group.

The military later released a video.

“Tanks and infantry attacked many terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts,” he said as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (26/10/2023).

The United States (US) and other countries urged Israel to postpone a full invasion. The Gaza Strip has been reeling from nearly three weeks of Israeli bombardment sparked by a surprise attack by Iran-backed Hamas in southern Israel that killed 1,400 people and kidnapped hundreds more.

The White House said US President Joe Biden held a phone call with Netanyahu, discussing ongoing efforts to find and secure the release of Americans believed to be held hostage by militants in Gaza.

Israel says there are 224 hostages. Hamas threatened to kill several people it detained, including foreign passport holders, but has released four people since last Friday. Gaza also began receiving small amounts of aid the following day.

The White House said Biden and Netanyahu also discussed safe passage for other foreigners wishing to leave Gaza, the continued flow of aid and a path to permanent peace with the Palestinian people.

“The President reiterated that Israel has the right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law,” the White House statement said.