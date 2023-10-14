loading…

Israeli infantry launched the first ground attack on Gaza, Palestine, since the war began last Saturday. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Infantry Israel carried out their first ground attack on the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Friday (10/13/2023) since Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state last week.

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said the ground attack was just the beginning and the campaign of retaliation had just begun.

Israel has vowed to destroy Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, after its fighters broke out of Gaza a week ago and stormed towns and villages in southern Israel.

Hamas’s shocking attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, has killed 1,300 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians. Hundreds of others were taken hostage.

Israel has since put the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege and bombarded it with unprecedented air strikes. Gaza authorities say 1,900 people have been killed.

On Friday, Israel gave more than a million residents of northern Gaza 24 hours to flee to the south to escape the onslaught.

Hamas vowed to fight until the last drop of blood and asked residents not to leave.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said ground troops supported by tanks had launched an attack to attack the Hamas rocket crew and were seeking information about the location of the hostages. This is the first official report on Israeli ground forces’ operations in Gaza since the crisis began.

“We are attacking our enemies with unprecedented force,” Netanyahu said in brief televised remarks after the Jewish Sabbath began.

“I emphasize that this is just the beginning,” he said again, as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (14/10/2023).