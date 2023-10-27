loading…

Israeli air strikes hit civilian houses in Khan Younis, Gaza, Palestine. Despite the almost non-stop bombardment of Gaza, Israel claims its military forces are the most moral in the world. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

TEL AVIV – Minister of Energy Israel, Israel Katz, claims his country’s military forces are the most humane and most moral in the world.

This claim was made despite the Palestinian government’s announcement that 7,028 residents had died as a result of the Zionist military attack on Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a massive bombing campaign in the densely populated Palestinian enclave, Gaza, in retaliation for the Hamas militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli military said that more than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Katz told Bild that Israeli forces acted humanely in response to the Hamas attack.

“We’re not interested in letting residents starve,” Katz said.

“We want to defeat Hamas. That’s why we’re calling on people to go south. There, they get water, food, medicine and so on,” he said, ignoring the fact that Gazans who had fled to the south were still under attack as well.

“I emphasize once again: We are humane people. We are the most moral military in the world,” he told the German media, quoted by RT, Friday (27/10/2023).

Katz further explained to Bild his belief that had other countries experienced an attack on a similar scale, many would have responded much more forcefully.

“If, God forbid, there was an attack like that from Mexico against Texas in the United States, there would be no Mexico,” he explained.

The Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 7,000 lives have been lost in the coastal enclave since Israel’s counteroffensive began.