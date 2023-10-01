Israel, Italian-Palestinian Khaled El Qaisi released from prison: he had been in prison since August 31

Detained for a month without formal charges being filed against him. The young Italian-Palestinian researcher Khaled El Qaisi, detained in Israel since August 31, has finally been released from prison. This was decided by a court in Rishon le Tzion at the fifth hearing of an unindicted trial, according to Corriere della Sera. He will have to remain at the disposal of the authorities for seven days, leaving his passport in custody. The news is confirmed by his wife Francesca Antinucci.

Student of oriental languages ​​and civilizations at Sapienza University and translator of books on Palestinian political and cultural history, El Qaisi was arrested at the end of August while returning from Bethlehem, in the Palestinian territories, after a family holiday spent with his paternal relatives. The arrest took place before the eyes of his wife and 4-year-old son, who were deprived of money and telephone and left at the border. During his month of detention in Petah Tikwa prison, El Qaisi was never able to see his lawyer.

The reasons for the arrest are unclear. According to what was declared by Amnesty International, he was subjected to psychological and physical harassment including “sleep deprivation, threats, verbal abuse and prolonged imposition of stress positions” which “are potentially attributable to a crime under international law”.