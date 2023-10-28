loading…

Israel isolated the Gaza Strip by cutting off the internet and communications as it stepped up airstrikes and expanded ground operations in the territory. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Israel disconnect the internet network and communications on Gaza Strip making its 2.3 million residents lose contact with each other and the outside world. This was done when the Israeli military increased air strikes and expanded ground operations in the region.

The Israeli military announcement suggests that they are getting closer to carrying out a large-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip. Israel has vowed to destroy the ruling Hamas militant group after their bloody attack three weeks ago.

Explosions from continuous airstrikes lit up Gaza City’s sky for hours after nightfall. Palestinian telecommunications provider Paltel said the bombing caused total disruption to internet, mobile and landline services. This disconnect meant that casualties from the attack and details of the ground attack were not immediately known. Even so, some satellite phones still work.

“I was very afraid that this would happen,” said Wafaa Abdul Rahman, director of a feminist organization based in the West Bank city of Ramallah, as quoted by AP, Saturday (28/10/2023).

He said he had not heard from his family in central Gaza for hours.

“We have seen these horrific things and carnage when it was broadcast live on TV, so now what will happen if there is a total power outage?” he said, referring to the sight of families whose homes were destroyed by airstrikes over the past few weeks.

Without electricity, communications and water, many of those trapped in the Gaza Strip had no choice but to wait at home or seek relative safety in schools and hospitals as Israel expanded its bombardment early Saturday.

Throughout the night, explosions shot bursts of orange flame across Gaza City’s skyline, illuminating clouds of white smoke hanging in the air from earlier airstrikes. Several explosions occurred in clusters, apparently in the same location, with the fireballs followed seconds later by loud explosions.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Territories, Lynn Hastings wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that without telephone lines and the internet, hospitals and aid operations would not be able to operate.