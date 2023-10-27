loading…

Israeli demonstrators oppose government efforts to overhaul the justice system in Jerusalem. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The Israeli government will allow police to use live ammunition against Israeli citizens who demonstrate by blocking roads or entrances to cities during the country’s “multi-front war.”

The news is based on a report by the public broadcaster Kan.

“Under the new regulations, police only need permission from senior officers before carrying out shootings to kill,” said the broadcaster on Thursday (26/10/2023).

“Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has agreed to fast-track the law, which could be introduced as early as Sunday,” the report said.

Relaxing live ammunition shooting rules was proposed by right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir even before Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

Ben Gvir told Kan in early October that he was “not shy about acting, to make it easier for our police officers to shoot people who threaten them.”

According to the Israeli minister, changing the regulations is “very important” because it will protect officers and allow them to carry out their duties more effectively.

Kan previously reported that police leadership and the Ministry of National Security were concerned that Israeli citizens of Arab descent could block army convoys if there were increased military attacks against Palestinians or with the Hezbollah armed group in Lebanon.

Arabs make up 21% of Israel’s total population of 9.8 million, according to government data.