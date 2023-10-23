loading…

The Israeli army arrogantly claims to be ready to fight on three different fronts. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Following the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on the group.

Now, the conflict is spreading to neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Syria as Israel increases air strikes against the two Arab countries.

The US has sent more military assets to the region to reinforce Israeli forces following what US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces.”

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, has been fighting Israeli forces on Lebanon’s northern border with Israel.

The day after Israel declared war, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at Israeli positions to support “Palestinian resistance.”

Israel also targeted Damascus and Aleppo international airports in Syria, where Iran maintains a military presence. The strike reportedly killed two workers.

Austin told ABC News: “We are concerned about the potential for escalation. In fact, what we are seeing… is the prospect of a significant increase in attacks against our troops and our people across the region. And therefore, we will do what is necessary to ensure that our forces… are well positioned, and they are protected, and that we have the capability to respond.”

According to Reuters, Washington will also send more troops and High Altitude Area Defense systems as well as an additional Patriot air defense missile system battalion to Israel.

Israel has amassed troops and equipment near the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion of the territory.