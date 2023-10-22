loading…

Hezbollah vowed not to remain silent if Israel launched a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

BEIRUT – Deputy Leader Hizbullah Sheikh Naim Kassem, swears that Israel will suffer the consequences every time they launch a ground attack on Gaza Strip . He also said that his Lebanon-based militant group was “at the heart of the fighting.”

Kassem’s comments came as Israel launched drone strikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah fired rockets and missiles at Israel. Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed on Saturday, the highest daily toll since violence began two weeks ago.

For Hezbollah, heating up the Lebanese-Israeli border has a clear goal.

“We are trying to weaken Israel’s enemies and let them know that we are ready,” Kassem said as quoted by AP, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Hamas officials say that if Israel begins a ground offensive in Gaza, Hezbollah will join the fight.

Kassem said his group, which is allied with Hamas, had influenced the course of the conflict by heating up the Lebanese-Israeli border and tying up three Israeli army divisions in the north instead of preparing to fight in Gaza.

“Do you believe that if you try to crush the Palestinian resistance, other resistance fighters in the region will not act?” Kassem said in his speech at the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter.

“We are in the heart of today’s battle. “We achieved achievements through this battle,” he added.

Speaking about the expected Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, Kassem, said: “Our information is that the preparedness of Hamas and resistance fighters in Gaza will make an Israeli ground invasion their grave.”