Whether by coincidence or design, the violent attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip against Israel came on the fiftieth anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, when a coalition of Arab countries launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state in day of its most solemn religious holiday.

In 1973 the Egyptian army breached the Bar-Lev fortifications along the Suez Canal, while on Saturday 7 October 2023 Hamas destroyed the defensive line that Israel had built in front of Gaza over the years. The Israeli army was caught off guard, proving unprepared.

Over the course of several hours, hundreds of militiamen shattered the border fence in southern Israel – one of the most militarized places in the world – surprising local military positions and storming several sites.

Unprepared

Technology allowed Israel to contain Gaza, but the defense line did not hold. The army was unable to predict and limit the attack, despite having the most significant intelligence system in the Middle East, which includes the Shin Bet, the internal affairs secret service, and the Mossad, an intelligence agency focused on all-out operations. ‘abroad.

In fact, to stop missile attacks, Israel uses the Iron Dome, the so-called Iron Dome, an effective, easily transportable defense system, developed with the help of the United States: in practice it targets incoming rockets and fires a missile interceptor to destroy them in the air. It has also previously spent hundreds of millions of dollars building a “smart” border system, made up of underground sensors and walls, capable of detecting activity more than 50 kilometers underground. Israeli surveillance of Palestinian society is highly sophisticated and invasive; Border areas are overseen by regular patrols, cameras, ground motion sensors and remote-controlled mini guns in places that have in the past proven effective against attempts to storm the border fence. But not this time.

In recent months, Hamas seems to have managed to plan the attack without the Israeli secret services raising any kind of alarm. While images of rockets streaking across the sky have become familiar over the years during the periodic fighting around Gaza, videos shared in recent days on social media showing Hamas assault teams on the streets of Israeli cities firing on cars and passing pedestrians, are new to our eyes. The fence dividing Israel from the Gaza Strip was described as “impenetrable”, but it was simply torn down using bulldozers and none of the Israeli armed forces’ defense tools seemed to work. Hamas militiamen also reached Israeli territories using motorized paragliders, a unique operation which certainly required considerable training, which was also never intercepted by the secret services.

Ineffective system

The success of Hamas’s lightning incursion seems to indicate that the organization has increased its capabilities to plan, execute and breach controls by the Israeli secret services while, according to the Israeli press, the action symbolizes a failure of its leadership .

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz denounced «The Shin Bet security services are to blame: the military intelligence is to blame; the chief of staff is guilty; the protests of recent months have some faults. The demonstrations will stop until the end of the war, rightly so. When this ends, it will be impossible to avoid the big question: what happened to us, how did we fall into such a big trap?”.

Jonathan Conricus, former international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, added: “The whole system failed to work. It’s not just a component. It is the entire defense architecture that has evidently failed to provide the necessary defense for Israeli civilians.” “It’s an intelligence failure, from an operational standpoint,” commented former Deputy National Security Advisor Chuck Freilich.

In summary: there was certainly an underestimation of the threat and power of Hamas, also due to the fact that the Israeli armed forces considered such an operation highly unlikely. However, the damage suffered by Israel goes beyond the military flop: the state has shown itself vulnerable, weak and impotent. Humiliated.

The images of civilians fleeing their homes and cities will be ingrained in their collective memory for many years to come. The Israeli establishment will undoubtedly seek to regain the strategic and military initiative. As it has done in the past, it will undertake severe campaigns of bombing and violence, resulting in great suffering and countless casualties.

Internal crisis

The attack came at a time of profound social crisis for Israel. The far-right government is supported by a coalition that includes ultra-Orthodox movements, with radical positions on the Palestinian issue: the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, for example, supports the use of the most brutal methods against the Palestinians and Among other things, in January it banned the display of the Palestinian flag in public.

«The disaster that struck Israel is the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu. The Prime Minister, who prided himself on his vast political experience and irreplaceable security wisdom, completely failed to identify the dangers into which he was knowingly leading Israel when he established a government of annexation and expropriation, embracing a foreign policy who openly ignored the existence and rights of Palestinians,” reads the first part of the October 8, 2023 Haaretz editorial.

In recent months there have been huge protests, following the justice reform proposed by the prime minister, which would remove powers from the Supreme Court and call into question the concept of democracy. The prolonged demonstrations also involved army reservists, who asked to interrupt their service; a reduction in the number of soldiers available could have weakened the controls and defensive lines.

Hamas’ action also came during the Shabbat, the Jewish holiday which is celebrated on Saturday, when activities are rested, recording a slowdown. «We are at war and we will win. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price”, commented Benjamin Netanyahu, while the senior official responsible for activities in the Palestinian territories, General Ghassan Alian, said that Hamas had “opened the gates of hell”. What is certain is that today the conflict takes place between civilians taking refuge in their homes and armed men determined to kill innocents. From both sides.

On Sunday 8 October 2023, a group of former Israeli soldiers who condemn the violence of the occupation wrote on their Instagram channel (@breakingthesilenceisrael): «The Hamas attack and yesterday’s events are horrible. (…) As former Israeli soldiers, our job is to talk about what we were sent to do. (…) All these code words for bombing Gaza, always with the justification of hitting terrorists, yet always with a heavy toll of civilian victims. Between one round of violence and another, we make the lives of the inhabitants of Gaza impossible, and then we are surprised when things degenerate.”