Israel initially admitted carrying out the attack on the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza because it thought there was a Hamas base there. However, the digital traces of the confession were deleted. Photo/Al Arabiya

GAZA – Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour on Wednesday (18/10/2023) exposed the ruse Israel in the attack on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza which killed 500 people.

Mansour said the Israeli military initially admitted carrying out the attack because they thought there was a Hamas base around the hospital location.

The diplomat denied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Palestinian Islamic Jihad was behind the attack on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

“He (Netanyahu) is a liar. His digital spokesperson tweeted that Israel carried out the attack thinking that there was a Hamas base around this hospital, and then he deleted the tweet,” Mansour said.

“We have a copy of that tweet…Now they are changing the story to try to blame Palestine,” Mansour continued.

“The Israeli Army spokesperson made a statement saying evacuate the hospital… Their intention was to evacuate or the hospital would be attacked and they are responsible for the crime and they cannot make up stories to deal with it,” continued Mansour, as quoted by NDTV.

Mansour, in his statement, held Israel responsible for the attack and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the failed rocket launch.

“Analysis of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operational system shows that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, and was passing near the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time of the attack,” Netanyahu wrote on the social media platform X.

“Intelligence from various sources that we have indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failure of the rocket launch that hit the hospital in Gaza,” he added.