The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, vowed to use full force when Israel stepped up ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Fighter group Palestine Hamas said his militants were in Gaza Strip ready to face the attack Israel at full power. The statement was issued after the Israeli military expanded its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

The Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after the Zionist state reported an increase in attacks in Gaza.

Hamas’ armed wing said late Friday that its fighters clashed with Israeli forces in the town of Beit Hanoun in northeastern Gaza and in the central Al-Bureij area.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades and all Palestinian resistance forces are fully prepared to face (Israel’s) aggression with full force and thwart its attacks,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday morning.

“Netanyahu and his defeated army will not be able to achieve any military victory,” continued the statement, referring to the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by The Globe and Mail, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Israeli ground troops have massed outside Gaza, where Israel has carried out an intense aerial bombardment campaign since an Oct. 7 attack by hundreds of armed Hamas members on Israeli communities near the strip. Israel said 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage, some of them foreign nationals or dual Israeli citizens.

Since then, Palestinian health authorities say Israeli bombardment has killed more than 7,000 Palestinians.

Al-Jazeera, which broadcast live footage overnight showing frequent explosions in Gaza, said Israeli airstrikes had hit the area around the territory’s main hospital.

“In addition to the attacks carried out in recent days, ground forces expanded their operations this evening,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised press conference on Friday evening, raising questions about whether the long-awaited ground invasion of Gaza would be possible. started.