Suara.com – Hamas, the de facto ruler of the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning (8/10/2023). Hundreds of Hamas fighters broke in and hundreds of rockets were fired at Israel.

In several videos circulating on YouTube, it can be seen that Israel’s flagship tank, the Merkava, was also destroyed by a drone bomb. Meanwhile dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians were captured and taken prisoner by Hamas fighters.

The Hamas attack was launched not only by land and using rockets. Hamas fighters also invaded Israel by sea using small ships.

At least 250 Israelis were killed and 1500 others injured. Dozens of others were taken prisoner by Hamas and even paraded in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: US President Ready to Send Support After Israel Was Attacked by Hamas, the Great Palestinian War?

In response, Israel bombed Gaza by air and sea. Israeli troops have been alerted in the southern part of the region bordering Gaza.

At least 232 Gaza residents were killed and 1,697 others injured as a result of Israeli counterattacks.

The Hamas general attack lasted more than 6 hours. The firefights took place in pockets of Israeli territory, no longer in the Gaza strip as before.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised broadcast.

Netanyahu ordered mass mobilization and called up all Israeli reserve forces.

Also Read: Brutal! Israel Bombards Gaza Strip, 198 Palestinians Killed

“This is not an operation. This is war,” Netanyahu stressed while promising to launch a counterattack that Hamas would not forget.

On Saturday evening, Israel ordered the cutting of electricity connections to the Gaza Strip. The supply of fuel and basic goods was also stopped.

Gradual attack

Hamas’ attack on southern Israel began with rocket fire at dawn on Saturday. The rocket rain lasted for 30 minutes and its range even approached the capital city of Tel Aviv.

Next Hamas fighters broke into seven Israeli territories, destroying guard posts in highly organized attacks. Attacks were also launched by sea and air using paragliders.

After successfully entering, Hamas troops pushed into Israeli settlements while opposing them with weapons and taking soldiers and civilians captive. They were taken to the Gaza Strip, hidden in underground bunkers and made prisoners.

Apart from soldiers and civilians, Hamas fighters also seized Israeli combat vehicles.

The actions of Hamas fighters were recorded and shared on social media. The seized vehicles were greeted enthusiastically by Gaza residents. Meanwhile the captives were also paraded – although some were already dead and naked.

Israeli counterattack

Israel launched air strikes to retaliate against Hamas. A number of high-rise buildings in Gaza were destroyed because they were accused of being rocket launch sites. The Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip was also hit by Israeli air strikes.

In the video distributed by the Israeli military, bombings were also carried out against Hamas fighters who were trying to enter Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli warships repelled infiltration attempts by sea.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that Hamas had made a big mistake by attacking Israel. He promised that Hamas would be destroyed.