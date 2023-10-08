loading…

Smoke rises in Israel after members of the Palestinian Hamas group infiltrated southern Israel on Saturday (7/10/2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

WASHINGTON – Sudden attacks carried out by resistance groups Hamas to Israel showing a massive intelligence failure as the Israeli government was helpless by the infiltration of Hamas fighters across the southern border and the launch of thousands of rockets.

Experts and former intelligence officials say the Hamas attack by air, land and sea also raises questions about why United States (US) intelligence agencies could not have predicted it would happen.

US officials said that if Israel had known an attack was imminent, they would not have notified Washington.

“We can’t (can) track this,” said a senior US military official as quoted by NBC News, Sunday (8/10/2023).

US officials are discussing increasing intelligence sharing with Israel to support the Israeli government in responding to Hamas attacks, according to a US official and a source familiar with the discussions.

Additional intelligence provided to Israel could include information gathered from drones, intercepts and satellites, but the officials did not elaborate.

The onslaught comes a day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war and recalls that conflict, when Israel was besieged by coordinated attacks by neighboring Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria.

“This is 9/11 in Israel. “Not since 1973 has there been such a major intelligence failure in Israel,” said Marc Polymeropoulous, who worked for 26 years for the CIA, specializing in counterterrorism, the Middle East and South Asia.

Israel’s intelligence services have long been seen as the most capable in the world, with a vast array of human intelligence resources, intercepts and other technical means spanning the West Bank and Gaza.