War Israel, the head of Hamas in Lebanon warns: “Iran is with us”

“There is a real chance” that the conflict will spread beyond Gaza. “America wants war. They want to finish Hamas to finish the Palestinian cause, so normalization goes forward and Israel becomes the policeman of the Middle East. This is what Netanyahu meant with “I will change the Middle East”. But the Palestinians will fight. And if the Americans join the attacks against us, the Axis of the Resistance will react”. Speaking in these terms, in an interview with ‘Repubblica’, is Osama Hamdan, one of the four senior Hamas officials in Lebanon.



As for Tehran’s role, Hamdan explains that “Iran has supported the Palestinian cause for 40 years and is taking its support to the next level.” A solution to the Palestinian issue for Hamdan involves “talking about the end of the occupation. Don’t try to convince us to recognize Israel because the Palestinian Authority did it and what came of it? Nothing. Implement international resolutions, push the Israelis back “.

And when asked if Hamas wants to erase Israel, he replies: “There is a difference between the State of Israel and the Jews. We believe that the State of Israel, as a State, is not acceptable, they are occupiers. The Jews have their right of being Jewish. But the land was Palestine and will be Palestine. We are not talking about eliminating people, but about dismantling the State of Israel. We want a Palestinian state. And we are not the ones who have to find a solution for the occupiers.”

