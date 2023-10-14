loading…

Israel has started a land war in Gaza, Palestine, since Friday (13/10/2023). Photo/NDTV

GAZA – Army Israel has started attacks on Gaza, Palestine, during the last 24 hours. This is the official statement by the Zionist military released Friday evening.

“Over the past 24 hours, IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) forces carried out local attacks inside the Gaza Strip to complete efforts to clear the territory of ‘terrorists’ and weaponry,” read the IDF statement, which used the “terrorist” label for Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas.

“During this operation, there were also efforts to find missing people,” continued the IDF statement, as reported by AFP, Saturday (14/10/2023).

Israel’s ground war in Gaza occurred amid incessant air strikes, and the Hamas militia responded with a barrage of rocket fire.

War broke out between the two sides last Saturday, when Hamas attacked communities in Israel and killed more than 1,300 people.

Hamas militias also kidnapped around 150 Israeli citizens and foreigners.

The Israeli Army said its troops collected evidence that would help efforts to find hostages during raids in Gaza, without providing further details.

“The army thwarted ‘terrorist’ cells and infrastructure located in the area, including Hamas cells that fired anti-tank missiles into Israeli territory,” added the IDF statement.

Israel’s attack on Gaza has killed around 1,800 people and caused mass displacement.

Israel on Friday warned northern Gaza’s 1.1 million residents to flee, ahead of an anticipated ground offensive, a move condemned by the United Nations.

