Al-Amin Muhammad Mosque, one of dozens of mosques in Gaza, Palestine, which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes since 7 October. Photo/Morocco World News

GAZA – Air attack Israel in the Gaza Strip has destroyed five more mosques, bringing the total number to 31 since its war against Hamas began last October 7.

Data on the number of mosques destroyed by Israeli military attacks was announced by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza on Sunday.

The ministry, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Monday (23/10/2023), also highlighted the Israeli military’s bombing of several civilian sites such as the ministry’s headquarters, the ministry’s Al-Quran radio station, and a church.

It said that 10 ministry employees lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes, and several others were injured.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air, on October 7.

The shocking attack that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel was claimed to be in retaliation for the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence committed by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

On Saturday last week, humanitarian aid convoys began entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt. This is the first aid delivery to Gaza since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza is experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, but water, food, fuel and medical supplies running low.

