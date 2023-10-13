Israeli tanks moving towards the border with the Gaza Strip (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) World Friday October 13, 2023

Within 24 hours, in view of a probable land invasion: in the meantime, Israeli bombings on the Strip are continuing

On Friday morning, the Israeli army called for the evacuation of all Palestinians living in the northern Gaza Strip within 24 hours. The evacuation order affects 1.1 million people (almost half of the entire local population), who are expected to flee south in a matter of hours, an operation that the United Nations claims is not feasible: «The United Nations they believe it is impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. The army did not specify the reason for the evacuation request, but the most likely hypothesis is that it is the premise for the land invasion of the Strip in response to the Hamas attack last Saturday, in which more than 1,200 Israeli civilians and soldiers, an exceptional number. Meanwhile, Israeli bombings on the Strip continue, which have so far killed more than 1,400 Palestinian people.