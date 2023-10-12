In a press conference on Thursday, Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi commented for the first time on the enormous attack carried out against Israel by the radical Palestinian group Hamas last Saturday.

The intervention was notable especially because Halevi partially admitted the failure of Israeli intelligence, which effectively allowed the infiltration of Hamas militants into Israel.

«The army is responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning, in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, we fell short. We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war.”

“We are killing many terrorists and commanders, and destroying the infrastructure that enabled these terrible, brutal crimes,” Halevi continued, saying that “Gaza will never be the same” after Israel’s retaliation against Hamas.

On Saturday, Hamas militants launched a huge missile attack against Israel, and then tore down part of the fence between the two territories – an event considered exceptional, given that the fence built by Israel was considered particularly solid and should have been constantly monitored. The militiamen then reached some Israeli cities and kibbutzim, killing thousands of civilians. The attack took Israeli intelligence and the military completely by surprise, which in some cases took hours to reach the attacked communities.

Halevi also spoke of the over 150 people, including many civilians, taken hostage by Hamas and other Islamist groups operating in the Gaza Strip, such as Islamic Jihad: “We will do everything possible to bring home” the hostages, he the general said, and explained that Israel is working to locate the captured people.