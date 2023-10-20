The pogrom organized on 7 October by Hamas – the paramilitary group that controls the Gaza Strip – against ravers, women and communities in Israeli villages, took the most powerful army in the Middle East by surprise and overwhelmed, in what it will be remembered as the bloodiest day of the last 75 years for Israel. After raiding the border, invading 80 square kilometers of territory, taking over 150 hostages and killing or wounding more than 1,300 people, Hamas and its allies have destroyed the myth of Israeli security, displacing an entire nation that has made it its military superiority a fideistic dogma.

Thanks to the use of drones, the militiamen have knocked out the main surveillance and communication towers along the border with the strip, creating a series of blind spots for the Israeli military. With explosives and tractors, Hamas tore open the fences, opening more than a dozen passages to allow a first wave of 200 fighters from the highly trained “Nukhba” brigade to enter, followed by a second wave of 1,800 armed men. Riding motorcycles and aboard pick-ups, the attackers entered Israel, took control of at least eight military bases and carried out a veritable raid on civilians in over 15 villages and cities.

Hamas attack plans, footage, and subsequent interviews with security officials highlighted the group’s detailed level of knowledge regarding the Israelis’ operational posture: they were briefed on the positions of specific military units at the time of the attack. attack and even predicted how long it would take for reinforcements to arrive. At several bases, the militiamen knew where the communications servers were located and destroyed them. The result of the operation was a staggering number of atrocities and massacres committed, in what the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, called the worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. In a few moments, the aura of invincibility built over the decades by Israel was shattered and the retaliation on Gaza killed over 1,900 Palestinians in just one week; a level of ferocity never before seen in the strip.

The collapse of every defense

A Hamas planning document, found by Israeli rescuers inside a village, shows that the militiamen were organized into units, each of which had well-defined objectives and attack plans. A platoon was divided between navigators, saboteurs and designated drivers – plus artillery units in the rear to provide cover during assaults. Some units were specifically tasked with capturing Israelis for future prisoner exchanges with Israel. Other attackers instead had to control the main road junctions to ambush Israeli reinforcements. The same document, dated October 2022, seems to confirm that the operation had already been planned for at least a year.

The fact that Hamas has managed to maintain this secrecy is undoubtedly the most serious failure of the Israeli intelligence agencies – the Mossad, the Shin Bet, and the Directorate of Military Intelligence (Aman) – considered among the most effective in the world for their high state of alert – in 2018 the Mossad was able to locate and steal Iran’s nuclear archives under the noses of the Ayatollahs and bring them back to Israel that same night. The country invests billions in tracking every single movement of every suspected terrorist in Gaza, but somehow they didn’t notice the operation taking place.

One reason is that Israel has not maintained a physical and operative presence in Gaza since its unilateral disengagement plan from the exclave in 2005. Most of the tracking activities are done through so-called signals intelligence. Hamas would therefore have avoided the use of any electronic device to communicate its attack plans. In an interview on Arab TV, Hamas leader Ali Baraka explained how the organization managed to keep the plan highly compartmentalized among their ranks, telling the militiamen only small fragments of the complex puzzle of the operation to avoid escapes of news. «We made them think that we were busy managing Gaza and that our attention was on the 2.5 million Palestinians (in Gaza), completely renouncing the Resistance. But in the meantime, we were preparing for the big attack.” All of this demonstrates impressive operational discipline on the part of Hamas, and will require Israel to rethink its intelligence apparatus once the war is over.

The second failure is represented by the collapse of the Israeli physical barriers. Over the years, Israel has invested billions of dollars in its fences – above and below ground – with the help of sophisticated sensors, cameras, radar and radio-controlled weapons capable of deterring anyone from attempting to infiltrate the country. Nonetheless, Hamas demonstrated that these defense measures were not only not impenetrable, but were little more than a hindrance to Operation Storm al-Aqsa. The breach of the fence, however, appears to be the result of a mixture of timing and sophisticated tactics. Hamas has used the past few weeks to organize protests along the border in an effort to normalize the presence of people along a usually restricted area. The attack on Shabbat, during the Yukkot holiday, gave him an additional advantage. When Hamas then used drones to drop bombs on communications towers, the Israel Defense Forces lost control of the command line and this led to the delay in deploying the military, the third and final failure in Israel’s defense strategy.

It took the armed forces several hours to get back on a war footing. On the day of the invasion many wondered why there were no Apache attack helicopters above the border firing Hellfire missiles at anyone who dared cross. But, with IDF headquarters under attack, it was nearly impossible for the chief of defense staff in Tel Aviv to watch events unfold and figure out how to respond in those crucial first hours of the attack; which is why countless stories are now circulating on Israeli social media about daring reservists who, after hearing the shots, grabbed a gun and headed south to go from house to house to save lives, completely alone, without any air support; the first announcement of the eviction of the kibbutzim occupied by terrorists along the border by the army arrived – with some degree of certainty – only on Monday morning. Perhaps Israel’s greatest failure was precisely that of having overestimated its own strength while underestimating that of its enemy.

To make matters worse, Netanyahu was reportedly warned by Egyptian intelligence of an imminent Hamas attack, but downgraded the warning to “fake news,” a flagrant example of his lax attitude toward the situation in Gaza. For almost twenty years, since his withdrawal from the Strip, Netanyahu has followed a policy of containment towards the Hamas leaders in Gaza, thinking he will be able to keep the terrorist organization at bay with sporadic military confrontations and economic incentives, of course Hamas were discouraged from launching a major attack: they would not have had the courage, they would have been crushed, because the Palestinians would have turned against them for causing another war. Israel grants 19,000 work permits a day to Gazans, who work in construction, agriculture or the service sector in the West Bank, where the pay is ten times higher, benefiting in turn through tax revenues. It was therefore a ceasefire based on a sort of live and let live. But this strategy required Hamas to be a rational interlocutor. A fatal mistake.

“A walking dead”

The outcome of this war will define Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legacy, even as many see him as politically finished as a security expert. After having been prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and again, as leader of the right-wing Likud party from 2009 to 2021, reappearing for a third term at the end of 2022, his government has faced various phases of the conflict with Hamas and has always refused to enter Gaza, kill its leaders and dismantle the group. And if Israel has now allowed itself to be dragged into Gaza, it is a direct result of strategic decisions made by Netanyahu in the past. As reported by a colonel of the “Tsahal” army to the well-known investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, Netanyahu «is finished. He is a dead man walking. He will remain in power as long as the shootings last, perhaps for another couple of months.” «Bibi always opposed the 1993 Oslo Accords, initially offering the Palestinian National Authority nominal control over both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. When he returned to power in 2009, Bibi chose to support Hamas » – as an alternative to the PNA – « by making funds available to them and strengthening their position in Gaza».

“What happened this week is the effect of the Bibi doctrine, which says you can create a Frankenstein and have control over it,” the colonel added. The attack by Hamas is a direct result of the decision taken by Netanyahu, following the protest of the military leaders against the justice reform, “to allow a group of Orthodox settlers to celebrate Sukkot in the West Bank”. Sukkot (Feast of Booths) is an annual holiday held in early autumn to commemorate the Jews’ ancestral journey into the depths of the desert. It lasts a week and is celebrated with the construction of a temporary external structure, the “sukkah”, a hut in which all participants share the food that their ancestors ate to thus establish a visceral connection with the harvest season.

But his request came at a time of high tension in the area following another incident on October 6, after Jewish settlers raided a village, killing a 19-year-old Palestinian. The young man’s death was just the latest in a series of violent incidents between Israelis and Palestinians that have left nearly 200 Palestinians dead this year – the highest number since the second intifada. The Sukkot celebration, organized near the Palestinian village of Huwara, therefore required an extraordinary level of security, and the local Israeli military authorities, with Netanyahu’s approval, ordered two of the three army battalions, each composed by 800 soldiers protecting the border with Gaza to relocate close to the event, thus leaving only 800 soldiers to protect the 51 kilometer border between the Gaza Strip and southern Israel. For this reason, the Israeli citizens present in that area remained without a military presence for 10-12 hours and had to defend themselves. And this is why Netanyahu’s end seems to be sealed.

Over the past nine months, Bibi’s ultra-right government has been in an unprecedented crisis over proposed judicial reforms, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis protesting in the streets every week. Many reservists have even threatened not to serve in the army, giving the overall image of a weak and divided country – from which Hamas has taken full advantage.

Netanyahu was the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Israel, but his career will forever be overshadowed by the brutal events that occurred under his leadership. He was the creator of the strategic concept according to which the threat from Hamas could be contained by erecting hi-tech barriers without seeking a long-term solution and without improving living conditions in Gaza. That idea failed miserably on October 7.