The Israel-Hamas war is raging, a number of countries are evacuating their citizens. Photo/Illustration

JERUSALEM – Thousands of foreign citizens are trapped in Israel and the regions Palestine where a full-scale war has erupted since Hamas militants launched an incessant attack on Saturday.

As the violence has claimed thousands of lives on both sides, some countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days.

Argentina, the Latin American country with the largest Jewish population, on Tuesday began evacuating more than 1,200 of its citizens from Israel.

“Three air force flights a day will bring 1,246 Argentine citizens who have requested evacuation to the Italian capital, Rome,” said Defense Minister Jorge Taiana as reported by Arab News, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

From there, state-owned airline Aerolineas Argentinas will fly them to Buenos Aires.

The Brazilian government plans to deploy at least six planes in an effort to quickly repatriate its citizens who want to leave Israel and the Palestinian territories.

It says that around 14,000 Brazilians live in Israel and another 6,000 live in the Palestinian territories.

“Some have already departed on commercial flights,” the Brazilian government said.

Nigeria has flown more than 300 of its citizens back to their homes after they fled to Jordan from Israel, where they had been on a Christian pilgrimage, Lagos said.