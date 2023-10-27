loading…

A missile from Israel and Hamas fighting hit a medical facility in Taba, Egypt, Friday (27/10/2023). Photo/Greek City Times

CAIRO – A missile part of the battle between Israel and Hamas hit an Egyptian resort town on Friday (27/10/2023) morning.

The city that was hit by a stray missile is about 220 km (135 miles) from the Gaza Strip, Palestine. This was reported by Al Qahera News based in Egypt, citing local military sources.

According to a report by Al Qahera television station, the missile hit a medical facility in Taba, injuring at least six people.

An eyewitness in Taba, as quoted by Reuters, said he heard an explosion and saw smoke billowing. However, the source of the explosion has not been identified.

Taba straddles the Egyptian border with Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat. The Israeli military said it was aware of a security incident outside its borders.

It is not yet clear whether the missiles that strayed into Egypt came from Hamas attacks in Gaza or from Israeli military attacks.

Hamas said on Wednesday it had targeted Eilat with a missile, which the Israeli military said hit the remote area.

The incident appears to be the Palestinian resistance group’s furthest attack in the Gaza war that has raged since October 7.

No one has claimed responsibility after the explosion in Taba, Egypt, this morning.

The explosion in Taba highlights the risks facing Egypt and other countries in the region as fighting between Israel and Hamas escalates.