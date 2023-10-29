Over 8 thousand dead in Gaza, high tension between Israel and Türkiye

After the communications blackout that cut the Palestinian enclave off from the world, telephones and Internet connections have started to work again in Gaza. It happened overnight, a few hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu, in his first press conference since the Hamas attack on 7 October, had announced that the war against the Gaza militiamen would be “long and difficult”, promising the release of the hostages and assured that Israel will win “against Evil”. But Netanyahu is increasingly under pressure and, answering questions from the press for the first time, he refused to take responsibility for the incident and reiterated that he had not been informed in advance of the Hamas attack.

Israel said ground forces were still operating inside Hamas-run territory, more than 24 hours after he entered Friday; and during the night there were new bombings, clashes between militiamen and soldiers and even Israeli raids throughout the occupied West Bank. It is difficult to say how many victims there have been, although the Palestinian media have spoken of dozens of deaths and Hamas has provided a new toll since the beginning of the war, over 8 thousand dead, half of them children.

Netanyahu said Israel is in the “second phase” of its response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas: after the initial reaction, it now wants to prepare the battlefield for targeted and surgical raids, it wants to destroy key Hamas logistics, transport lines, communication facilities and makes small incursions into Gaza and also the West Bank to see what could be Hamas’s reaction. The Israeli military spokesman has reiterated an appeal to the Palestinians to evacuate the north of the Strip and he also returned to promise the entry of new humanitarian aid (but not fuel).

Meanwhile, the crisis between Turkey and Israel is serious: after Erdogan reiterated that Hamas “is not a terrorist organization”, Israel has ordered the return of diplomats from Türkiye. And while throughout the world thousands of demonstrators take to the streets in support of the population of Gaza and against Israel’s indiscriminate bombings (from London to Melbourne, from Rome to San Francisco), the hostage dossier and that of the foreigners trapped in the enclave.

Hamas demands the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages seized three weeks ago and Qatar, the main mediator, warns that the ground offensive complicates the talks. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council will meet again on Monday, having so far failed to approve any of the four different resolutions that could have led to a ceasefire or a shorter humanitarian pause, to silence the weapons in the war. Also on Monday, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman arrives in Washington, while Palestinian President Abu Mazen has invited Arab leaders to hold an emergency summit to stop Israeli aggression, “the acts of massacre and genocide in the Gaza Strip “.

Israel replies to Musk: “It offers Hamas terrorist satellites”

The Israeli government responds to Elon Musk and warns him that it will offer its satellites “for terrorist activities”. The billionaire has in fact announced that his companies will try to help international humanitarian organizations in Gaza communicate with the Internet terminals of the Starlink network. “Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight it,” replied the Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi. “Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There’s no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it. Hamas is ISIS,” Karhi added. Musk has already responded: “We are not that naive. Based on my post, no Starlink satellite has attempted to connect from Gaza. If it does, we will take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is only being used for purely humanitarian reasons.” Musk added that his companies “will conduct a safety check with both the US and Israeli governments before turning on even a single satellite.”

