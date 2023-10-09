loading…

Emergency personnel extinguish a fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 7, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

NEW YORK – Russia and China fought for a genuine peace process in the Middle East at the UN Security Council meeting on Sunday (8/10/2023).

The UN Security Council meeting discussed recent attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel.

This was the worst attack Hamas has seen in Israel in decades.

“My message is: It is important to immediately stop fighting, establish a ceasefire and carry out meaningful negotiations, which have been stalled for decades,” Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, told reporters after an emergency session of the Security Council on Sunday.

Nebenzia stressed that Russia condemns all attacks on civilians.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun voiced a similar position ahead of the meeting, urging the world “to return to a two-state solution.”

However, the UN Security Council did not issue a joint statement on this issue due to differences of opinion among members.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) asked all 15 of its members to condemn the “heinous terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.”

After the session, Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood said “a number of countries” heeded Washington’s call, but not all, adding journalists could guess who he was referring to.