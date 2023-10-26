Israel-Hamas conflict, bombs on a mosque in the West Bank. Lebanon also risks being dragged into war

The toll from the Israeli air attack that hit the Jenin mosque in the West Bank would be four dead and several injured. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed “terrorists” taking refuge in an underground cell of the Al-Ansar mosque in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, during an airstrike. “The army carried out an airstrike against a terrorist compound belonging to operatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, responsible for several terrorist attacks in recent months, and who were planning another imminent terrorist attack,” the Israeli army said in a press release.

Israel is ready for the ground operation in Gaza, but the risk is that the conflict will spread. The escalation of attacks by Hezbollah risks “dragging Lebanon into a war”, the Israeli army said, after fresh cross-border firefights that raised fears of a wider conflict. “Hezbollah… is dragging Lebanon into a war from which it will gain nothing, but will lose a lot,” said Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus, adding “they are making the situation worse.”

The US military is sending more missile defense systems to the Middle East and ordering troops to prepare to deploy, in response to escalations in the region in recent days. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had “activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and additional Patriot battalions throughout the region to increase protection of U.S. forces.” The order for troops to prepare for deployment is intended to “increase their readiness and ability to respond quickly should the need arise,” he said.

Both the Thaad and the Patriots are air defense systems designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles. “Following detailed discussions with President Biden regarding recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces in the Middle East region, I have directed a number of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense’s position in the region,” he said. Austin said in a statement. “These measures will strengthen regional deterrence efforts, increase protection of U.S. forces in the region, and assist the defense of Israel,” Austin added.

Subscribe to the newsletter