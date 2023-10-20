Israel-Hamas, 74% of fake news on the war published by verified accounts

74% of the most popular fake news on the war between Israel and Hamas were spread on the transparency of news sites, which last week launched the Misinformation Monitoring Center, a page that documents the main false narratives that have emerged about the war and includes information on where these claims have emerged, how they are spreading and on the level of online engagement they are receiving.

In March 2023, in fact, the owner of viewing priority by the social network’s algorithm.

This has allowed disinformation “professionals” to share any news without any control or verification, as happened precisely during the war between Israel and Hamas.

NewsGuard analyzed 250 English-language posts with the highest engagement (likes, replies and reposts), which spread false news about the conflict. 186 of these 250 posts, or 74%, were shared by verified X accounts.

Below are 10 false or unsubstantiated claims identified by NewsGuard and shared by these accounts:

Ukraine has sold weapons to Hamas Israel has killed 33,000 Palestinian children since 2008 A video shows some Israeli children held hostage in cages by Hamas A video shows some senior Israeli officials captured by Hamas in October 2023 St. Porphyry’s Orthodox Church in Gaza was destroyed by Israeli bombing A video shows some Hamas fighters celebrating the kidnapping of an Israeli girl CNN simulated a missile attack in Israel in October 2023 A White House document shows that the United States is sending 8 billion dollars in military aid to Israel In a video, Israel faked the death of a child by Hamas The terrorist attack by Hamas is actually a ‘false flag’ orchestrated by Israel or the West.

Overall, posts spreading these false narratives received 1,349,979 interactions and were viewed in total more than one hundred million times in just one week.

Musk has often touted the strengthening of X’s crowdsourced fact-checking feature, the so-called “Community Notes”. However, NewsGuard found that only 79 of 250 posts containing misinformation about the war had been flagged by the platform with a Community Note. This means that in only about 32% of cases, fact-checking notes appeared on some of the most popular and dangerous misinformation posts that appeared on the platform.

As NewsGuard points out, false or unsubstantiated narratives about the war have also been found on other platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Telegram. However, we chose to focus on X because it appears to be the only platform that has made public its decision to scale back its content moderation efforts.

NewsGuard, in particular, identified seven accounts that spread at least two of the most shared false narratives about the war: all of them had a blue check and were therefore “verified” accounts.

Verified user @Sprinter99800, an anonymous account with more than 361,000 followers, for example, shared five separate war hoaxes, including the claim that an out-of-context video shows senior Israeli officials captured by Hamas and the narrative that CNN staged a fake report on a missile attack involving one of its news crews. Overall, @Sprinter99800’s posts have been viewed nearly three million times.

The post, which contained a Community Note stating (correctly) that the audio in the attached video had been manipulated, had gained more than 8,100 interactions and 550,000 views as of October 14.

Prior to the war between Israel and Hamas, this account had promoted other false claims identified by NewsGuard, including that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s security guard started a drunken brawl in New York and the hoax that the minister Ukrainian Defense Department reportedly asked Canada to mobilize 30,000 Canadians to fight Russia.

But it’s not the only case, unfortunately. Another verified United States would send $8 billion in military aid to Israel. Her Oct. 7 post, which contained this false claim, had been viewed 360,000 times as of Oct. 14.

The fact that X relies on crowdsourced fact-checking through so-called Community Notes, rather than professional fact-checkers or other independent journalism projects, has become a hallmark since Musk has owned

However, in the first week of the war between Israel and Hamas, NewsGuard found that these fact-checks were inconsistently applied to major false narratives related to the conflict. In 68% of cases, in fact, these notes did not appear on posts containing incorrect information, which had already been widely denied.