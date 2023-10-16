Israel-Hamas, escalation one step away

The new war in Israel between Hamas and the Jewish State it has turned into a real powder keg ready to explode and explode as soon as a spark hits it. And this spark is called Iran, a real state with its own military apparatus and with a lot of anti-Western ideology behind it. In reality there is also another threat and that is that of Chinese who a few hours ago declared that “The actions are beyond the scope of self-defense”, referring to Israel which in the meantime is massing huge troops on the border of Gaza Strip and that a land operation will probably begin on Monday, simultaneously supported by naval forces, which will see an escalation of the conflict and the number of victims.

Israel, in fact, will go house-by-house hunting for the leaders of Hamas to kill them. At the same time, the Tel Aviv air force incessantly bombs the city of Gaza, but the Palestinians have not stopped launching rockets and the alarm is still ringing in Jerusalem. Tel AvivHowever, on American advice, he gave 25 hours’ notice to Palestinian civilians to vacate the territory, but it will be difficult to search, for example, the so-called “Gaza metro” which serves the subsoil of the city and where there is a large traffic of men , foodstuffs and weapons towards Egypt and Israel itself.

Likewise, the clearing of the Israeli city of Sderot has begun, located on the border (just one kilometre) and already attacked by Hamas with rockets. This night Iran he sent a warning, a warning and a threat to Israel. You did so through the UN envoy to the Middle East, declaring that if Israel continues its attacks on Gaza you will intervene militarily. An explosive situation that further complicates the already difficult theater of war. The mission at l’him of Tehran continued: “The responsibility (for the continuation of Israeli attacks) lies with the United Nations, the Security Council and the states that are leading the Council towards a dead end.”

Iran’s involvement would dramatically expand the conflict. Meanwhile the attack of Hamas last Saturday has already achieved a significant result: it has brought the powerful and very rich Sunni Saudi Arabia closer to its rival, Shiite Iran. It should be noted that shortly before the outbreak of the conflict there was even talk of diplomatic recognition by Riyadh of Tel Aviv. An agreement therefore seemed imminent Israel e Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia but recent events have distanced him; in fact, Riyadh immediately had to declare that “Israel is responsible” and this already constitutes a first fundamental victory for Hamas (and of Iran which supports it).

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia then continued: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds Israel responsible for its repeated provocations and deprivation of rights inflicted on the Palestinians.” Therefore the entire Islamic world, both Shiites and Sunnis, have suddenly and unexpectedly rallied around Hamas which now appears to be just a pawn in a chess game much bigger than itself.

At the same time Hezbollah is also engaging Israel from Lebanon and Jordan itself is in turmoil with thousands of pro-Hamas protesters on the border with Israel who in the meantime have arrested 330 Palestinians from the West Bank where Israeli settlers attacked in the occupied territories. The United States is trying to mediate but at the same time the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent the most powerful aircraft carrier in the world, the USS Gerald R. Ford with 5,000 crew members and announced the dispatch of a second one, the Eisenhower. The warning is clearly directed towards Iran and could prepare a very dangerous scenario of direct military confrontation between the two historical enemies.

