Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia war, two sides of the same coin

This time too, Italian left and surrounding areasthey don’t get it right by taking a super partes position between each other when it’s okay Israel e Hamas and against Israel’s response to Gaza after the brutal and bloody attack it suffered. In a war that has been zigzagging for 75 years, the ferocious carnage of October 6th by Hamas, a copy of the Nazi model ISIS, causes the many “Pontius Pilates” to drop their masks.

Il Islamic fundamentalism it was, is and will always be the same and has nothing to do with the legitimate protection of the Palestinian people. Hamas it is not on the Moon and is supported in every way at an international level as an anti-West, anti-USA function. West in the sights of Islamist groups present everywhere in Europe and always ready to strike. The “Palestinian question” officially born with the creation of the State of Israel in 1947 but with much older roots, it remains an inextricable knot.

Both sides have their reasons: Jews see Israel as a promised land and the result of a search for refuge after the Holocaust; Palestinians claim they have been uprooted and deprived of their lands. But nothing justifies war. Nothing justifies the ferocity of Hamas which, inevitably, started the spiral of violence and death. How to find a solution to Israel-Palestinian conflict opening that dialogue and negotiation always rejected, in principle, by the Palestinian side?

In the meantime, the only way forward is that of the isolation of Hamas and of those who support it at any level, seeking a compromise. Easy to say but difficult to do because there are those who, for political and economic interests, want to start a new season that could set the Middle East on fire for a much larger explosion to the detriment of the West. On the fiery balance that undermines world stability today, there is one side the Russian invasion of Ukraineon the other there is Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel. They are two sides of the same coin with the aim of destabilizing and knocking out the West, considered absolute evil.

Il Zelensky government in Ukraine and the Natanyahu government in Israel they have many limitations but even accuse them of dictatorship compared to the regimes of Putin e di Hamas it is, as well as false, nonsense. In imperialist and chauvinistic Russia, Putin has transformed an “electoral dictatorship” into a “dictatorship of fear” with the aim of taking Ukraine as first prey, then Europe, not just the one that Stalin occupied after the Second War Global, but entirely, considered rotten, pagan, with the Catholic Church accused of everything, even of defending gender.

Everywhere today there is shooting, from Sudan to Mali, to Burkina Faso, to Niger, to Gabon, there is the long arm of Putin. In Libya there is Wagner. Moscow pulls the strings in the Syrian theater of war. The Tunisian regime is at the end of the line and the Russian Bear is lurking there too. Regarding Ukraine, Putin could also be willing to sign a fake peace (as Hitler did in ’39), pro tempore, and then set off to attack Europe again. On the other front, the Israeli one (the great puppet master of the Kremlin), there is the novelty of the Sunnis in partnership with the Shiite “enemies” to achieve the same objective: the destruction of Israel and the destabilization of the West.

These latest dramatic and tragic events of Israelinstead of establishing a common Western alliance to stop and defeat the Hamas terrorists and anyone who supports them on every level (led by the Ayatollah’s Iran), they have given new life, particularly in Italy, to the partisans of the “anti-Western party” who always and in any case see international capitalism and America, always considered imperialist, as absolute evil, responsible for all the atrocities and all the tragedies.

Con Israel in the dock, the flag of the Western model in the Middle East: that Israel considered the “fifth column” and “armed wing” of the USA. In countries dominated by the religion of Allah there is the most brutal dictatorship with human life reduced to hell. In Israel, as in Ukraine, our democracy, our freedom, our culture, our civilization is also at stake. In Ukraine and Israel we are fighting with weapons for having underestimated the reality, the presence of enemies committed only to erasing the democracy of those countries and of the West, whatever the cost.

This does not mean abandoning the search for a realistic ceasefire negotiation on both fronts. Having, however, the awareness that no one, in the West, Europe and Italy first and foremost, is safe today. Espionage and the Russian intelligence network are everywhere. And there is certainly no shortage of fundamentalist infiltrations, ready for anything. We cannot let our guard down on any front: social, cultural, political and even military. Israel is just over three hours’ flight from Rome. Idem Kiev. Yes: “Israel is us”, “Ukraine is us”. There we also fight for our freedom and our democracy. Let’s not leave them alone. Because, then, we are in the crosshairs.

