The UN asks Israel for a truce on Gaza, Italy abstains

The absence of any reference to condemnation of the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas militiamen is the basis of Italy’s choice to abstain from voting on the resolution presented by the Arab States to the UN General Assembly and which called for a truce in Gaza. The Italian ambassador Maurizio Massari explained this in his speech at the conclusion of the vote. “If on the one hand – he explained – we recognize the efforts made by the Arab countries, these were not sufficient to push Italy to vote in favor of the resolution”.

“It is missing – continued Massari – clear condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel, and lack of recognition of the right to defend itself of every state under attack”. Furthermore, Massari recalled, there was no unconditional request for the release of the Israeli hostages, seized on 7 October. Italy is among the 45 countries that abstained. The resolution was approved by an overwhelming majority with 120 votes in favour. The United States and Israel voted against it. There were fourteen no votes. Europe voted once again in completely random order. Austria and Hungary against, Italy and many others abstained, France in favor.

“Italy is and will be firmly in solidarity with Israel – Ambassador Massari explained to the Assembly – for us the security of Israel is non-negotiable. This is what the Italian government, from the Prime Minister to the Foreign Minister, has always supported.” Massari therefore invited us to “not fall into the trap of terrorists” who “they want to transform the Middle East into a clash of civilizations, religious and cultural. We – he added – will not allow it”.

At the same time, Italy reiterated the appeal to implement “every diplomatic effort” to guarantee the “safe passage of aid to the Palestinian people”, and prevent the “conflict from spreading”. “The Palestinian people – concluded Massari, recalling the principle of two peoples and two States – have the right to be an autonomous, free State, just like Israel whose full right to existence must be recognized unequivocally and without ambiguity” .

