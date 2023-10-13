loading…

Hamas’ sudden attack prompted Israel to form a war cabinet. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Israel’s war cabinet was formed on October 11 after the outbreak of war with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This cabinet will only focus on war issues.

Israel’s opposition party National Unity agreed to join the thirty-seventh government led by Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Both said they had put aside their differences “because the fate of our country is at stake.”

So who are the members of this cabinet?

Member of the Israeli War Cabinet

1. Benjamin Netanyahu



Foto: The Times of Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu is the current prime minister of Israel. His government is under intense public pressure to oust Hamas after its militants stormed the border fence on Saturday and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

Even before last Saturday’s attack, which shocked Israel, Netanyahu was grappling with a major political crisis.

His government, which is the most right-wing in Israel’s history, has faced months of legal challenges and mass protests over controversial reforms limiting the power of the judiciary.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country’s history, Netanyahu was criticized for his response and the lack of military experience in his cabinet.

He will lead this cabinet together with Benny Gantz, a senior opposition figure and former defense minister; and current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu vowed to “destroy and eliminate” the militant group Hamas in a speech on Wednesday evening, in response to the group’s deadly attack on Israel last weekend that claimed the lives of at least 1,300 people in Israel.

2. Benny Gantz, Opposition Figure in the Israeli War Cabinet



Foto: The Washington Post

Benny Gantz is a former military chief of staff and leader of the Blue and White Party.