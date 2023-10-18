Israel: Evitar Moshe Kipnis, one of the missing Italian-Israelis, has died. No news on his wife

One of the three Italian-Israelis missing after the attack launched by Hamas on October 7 has been found dead. The body of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, 65, was identified through DNA testing among dozens of victims in the Beeri kibbutz, located 5 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

Together with Evitar, his wife Liliach Le Havron also disappeared in Beeri and is still missing. In the kibbutz, one of the first reached by Hamas militants in the unprecedented attack against Israel, 108 bodies were found.

“In expressing condolences to the family of Mr. Kipnis, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, reiterates the Government’s maximum commitment to tracing the other two Italian-Israeli citizens who are still untraceable,” declared the Farnesina . In a post on