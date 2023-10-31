loading…

Israel destroys the house of senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank. Photo/Daily Mail

WEST BANK – Israel had blown up the house of a senior official Hamas in the West Bank. The Zionist state is aggressively targeting the leadership of the Palestinian group Hamas in the midst of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Footage posted on social media on Tuesday showed Saleh al-Arouri’s house completely destroyed in the town of Arura, near Ramallah.

Al-Arouri, who is believed to be living in exile in Lebanon, is the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau. Neither he nor his family were in the house when the explosion occurred.

Israeli forces took over al-Arouri’s house 10 days ago and claim they began using it as an intelligence center.

“Blowing up this house was more of a symbolic move,” said Al Jazeera correspondent Bernard Smith, from Ramallah.

“Of course, they really want al-Arouri himself… he is considered one of the real masterminds behind the October 7 attack launched by Hamas on Israeli territory,” said Smith, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (1/1/2023).

Israel also announced it had killed another Hamas member involved in organizing the October 7 attack that killed 1,400 Israelis.

An Israeli army update on social media platform X said its airstrike killed Nasim Abu Ajina, commander of the Beit Lahia battalion in Hamas’ northern division.

The post said Ajina had played a role in developing Hamas’ drone and paraglider capabilities.